George W. Williams

George W. Williams, 91, of Belmont, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on December 24, 2021 surrounded by love.

Due to concerns regarding the pandemic, family traveling and gathering safely, the family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date, late spring or early summer. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Belmont United Methodist Church in memory of George and Alice Williams. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

George was born April 21, 1930 in Hazel Green WI and graduated from Hazel Green High School in 1948. George had a love of farming that he pursued for nearly the first 50 years of his life. Growing up on the family farm and then going out on his own to be a dairy farmer on a farm located between Platteville and Cuba City, WI. He then went on to work for the University of Platteville farm for 8 years as a farm equipment operator. George was very active in local government and was the Elk Grove Township clerk for over 40 years. He was an active member of the Belmont Lions Club, Belmont Fire Protection Board, as board president and secretary. He joined the Belmont United Methodist Church in 1977 and served for many years on the board of trustees, and also the Administrative Board Chairman. He went on to co-found the Belmont United Methodist Church Men’s weekly prayer breakfast, in which he got up every Tuesday morning at 3am to start cooking for the men to eat at 6am. Still having a thirst for local government, he secured a position on the Lafayette County Board. He was involved in various committees including building and insurance, human services, finance, nurses and emergency government. In January of 1984 he ran for and was elected Lafayette County Highway Commissioner, a position he held until his retirement in March of 1998. George always said this was the best job he ever had and enjoyed every minute of his time as Highway Commissioner.

George was known as a kind and dependable man, with a quick wit and a contagious laugh. You could always count on him to see a job through and make sure it was done right. His kind and loving demeanor will always be remembered by everyone whose life he touched. He was always eager to share a story and strike up a conversation with anyone he met. He enjoyed playing cards, (especially Euchre and Cribbage) watching Gunsmoke, traveling, (mostly by car) and a round of golf with good friends. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, cheering on the Green Bay Packers and the Badgers. Later in life he took on a loyalty to the Chicago Cubs and had the pleasure of watching them win a World Series. One of his favorite things was a good home cooked meal shared with family and friends. The things he treasured most were his family, his friends and the relationships he formed throughout his life. The world will not be the same without him, but it sure was a better place because of him.

George is survived by his children, Diane (Jeff) Murdock, Carol (James) Beals, Roger (Amy) Williams and Walter Hemple. 15 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren several nieces and nephews and extended family. He is also survived by his two sisters in law, Gail Williams and Shirley Williams.

George is preceded in death by his wife Alice, of 43 years; his parents Thomas Hobart and Alice Williams; and his siblings Sue (Erwin) Graham, Doris (John) Contin, Helen (John) Bowden, Ruth (Warren) Bowden, James (Shirley) Williams, John (Gail) Williams, Phyllis (Edward) Reynolds and grandson Kyle Minder.

The Family would like to thank Agrace Hospice and all the wonderful caregivers for all their kindness and support.

A special thanks the Vivian Hanner for all your care.

