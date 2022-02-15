George W. Belche

by Obituaries

George W. Belche, 59, of Richland Center, died Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Gunderson Hospital in La Crosse, peacefully with his family by his side. He was born on July 16, 1962, in Raleigh, North Carolina the son of Collin and Violet (Wilmot) Belche.

George was an avid outdoorsman, who loved hunting, fishing and ice fishing. He enjoyed plowing snow. ‘Plow down.’ George owned and operated, K&K Furniture for many years. His granddaughters were truly his pride and joy.

George is survived by his children: Kyle (Brittiney) Belche of Richland Center, Kirsten (Lee) Wallace of Holmen; Four granddaughters: Emma, Alycia, Ava, and Adalynn; Brother: David Belche of Richland Center; Many other relatives and friends.

George was preceded in death by his parents Collin and Violet and brother Robert Belche.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 18, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the Pratt Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at the Pratt Memorial Chapel from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM and again on Friday, February 18, 2022, from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at 11:00 AM. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.