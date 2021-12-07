George S. Curry

Honorable George S. Curry, 74, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the United Methodist Church, Platteville. Burial will be at Union Grove Cemetery, Darlington, Wisconsin at 2:00 PM. Friends may call from 3:00 – 7:00 PM Friday, December 10, 2021 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, or from 9:30 – 10:15 AM Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, a George S. Curry Memorial Fund has been established. Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com

George was born on October 8, 1947 in Dodgeville, Wisconsin, to Arthur “Art” and Phyllis (Andrews) Curry. He was united in marriage to Linda Saunders on September 27, 1975 at the United Methodist Church, Platteville. George graduated from Darlington High School where he was co-captain of the track and football teams. He was proud of his Redbird roots. In 1969, he graduated from Luther College, Decorah, Iowa with a B.S. in Economics. Following his graduation from Luther College, he went on to attend the University of Wisconsin Law School and received his Juris Doctor in 1972. During law school, George served in the United States Army Reserve and was honorably discharged in 1971.

George began his legal career at Kopp, McKichan, Geyer LLP in 1972, where he was an attorney until 1990. In 1990, Governor Tommy Thompson appointed him to the Grant County Circuit Court Judgeship. Judge Curry presided over the Grant County Circuit Court for 19 years until 2009. He was proud of developing and implementing the Grant County Fresh Start Program, a class that aimed to educate offenders and curb underage drinking. George was selected by Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson to chair the Judicial Conduct Advisory Committee for six years and, in 2018, was elected a Fellow of the Wisconsin Law Foundation for his distinguished and outstanding service as a Circuit Court Judge. Following his time as a Judge, George opened his own law practice, Curry Law & Mediation, focusing primarily on personal injury law. George was highly regarded for his ethics, integrity, and fair-mindedness during his distinguished legal career.

While proud of his many professional accomplishments, it was the time he spent with his wife and four children that George cherished the most. Many summers they would pile in the family minivan and set out on cross country road trips to national parks and historical sites or to their favorite vacation spot, Door County. George was an avid historian and took great pride in his family’s genealogy. He passed his love of history on to his children which has trickled down to his grandchildren. He and his wife, Linda, loved to travel and frequently reminisced about their backpacking trip around Europe in their younger years. In his retirement, George could be found most days on the local tennis or pickleball court. He had a love of racket sports and delighted in sharing his passion with friends. Off the court, he enjoyed spending mornings catching up with the “Coffee Group” at Country Kitchen and spending nights rooting on his favorite sports teams with his friends and family. He was a lifelong supporter of the UWP Pioneers men’s basketball team and rarely missed watching a Wisconsin Badgers football or basketball game. In his final months, his family’s moto was “Go Badgers, Go George!”

George is survived by his wife, Linda; his children and grandchildren, son, Jeffrey (Candice Young) Curry and her children, Solei and Aly, son, Nathan (Crystal) Curry and their children, Alaina, Avery, and Adele, son, Jonathan (Sara) Curry and their family, Amzie and Barrett, daughter Kristy (Travis) Knautz and their family, Maxwell and Thomas; two sisters, Nancy (Terry) Litz and Ruth (Doug) Johnson; brother-in-law, Bob Scheele and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Connie Scheele

During his final weeks George was very grateful for the countless cards, emails, calls and visits from his many friends. The family wishes to thank the compassionate doctors, nurses and staff at Southwest Health in Platteville, Meriter Hospital, the UW-Madison Carbone Center and his wonderful caregiver, Nancy Pennekamp.

