George Marvin Cleveland Sr.

by Obituaries

Madison, WI – It is with great sadness that we, his children, share the news that George Marvin Cleveland Sr. passed away Saturday, February 12th at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital, Madison, WI, due to coronary complications.

George was born in Mayville, ND on September 20th, 1925. He spent his childhood there until around 1940 when his family moved to Libertyville, IL, where he attended high school before joining the Army in 1943. He fought in the campaigns of North Africa, Sicily, and Italy, where he participated in the invasion of Anzio. After the war he returned to Libertyville where he met Shirley Klug of Owen, WI. They married and started a family in Diamond Lake, IL. In 1957 they moved to farm northwest of Withee, WI. In addition to farming, George, a skilled welder, and machinist, was employed at Post Industries in Owen, WI, Presto Industries in Eau Claire, WI and Conseco Industries in Medford, WI.

In the early 1970s they sold the farm and later moved to a house north of Owen, near Sportsmen’s Lake. In 2011 Shirley died. In recent years George was welcomed into his daughter’s house in Madison, WI, where he lived until his death.

George loved guns and hunting. He enjoyed reading, especially about the history of the Great Plains. He also had a love of music and would look forward to attending performances at his favorite taverns in Northern Wisconsin. In his heart he always thought of himself as a North Dakotan. He was proud of his Norwegian heritage and was an accomplished skier. He especially loved his children and enjoyed spending time with them and teaching them, for which we will be forever thankful.

George was preceded in death by his father Nels, mother Valborg, sister Verna and daughter Melissa.

He is survived by his brother James (Gayle), his remaining five children, Cynthia Griffiths (Donald), George Jr. (Jacalynn), Kevin, Sandra, and Jonathan (Scarlet), his grandchildren Robyn, Madeline, Sam and Mason and great-grandchildren Eric, Aria, Camden and Elliott.

George will be interred beside his wife Shirley and daughter Melissa at the Primrose Lutheran Church near Mt. Vernon, WI. Arrangements are being made by Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville, with a memorial service to be held later in spring.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.