George L. French

With heavy hearts, we say goodbye to our dad, George L. French, 94, of Benton, WI who passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Southwest Health Center in Platteville, WI following a brief illness.

He was the last WWII veteran of Benton.

A private family service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 7th at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI. with Rev. Ernest Stabenow officiating.

Burial with military honors accorded will be in the United Methodist Church Cemetery in Benton, WI. Family and friends may call on Saturday, November 7th from 9:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI.

Due to COVID-19, all attendees are requested to wear a face mask and social distancing guidelines are to be followed. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.

Dad was born on November 4, 1925 the eldest son to Dr. L.V. French & Jane A. (Calvert) French in Benton, WI. He was a lifelong resident of Benton. Dad graduated from Benton High School and enlisted in the Army Air Corps during WWII. As an air cadet, he learned to fly C-47s pulling gliders of airborne troops. From this experience, he enjoyed being a private pilot for many years. When he was discharged at the end of the war, he returned home and attended the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. He graduated in 1950 with an English degree.

On September 21, 1952, he married Virginia E. Winskell at the home of Mr. & Mrs. J.A. Winskell of Benton. Both Mom and Dad were born on Galena Street and lived their lives on the same street.

For the next 18 years, Dad farmed in the Benton area. At this time, he was chosen as a Wisconsin representative to join the People to People Agricultural Tour to England, Europe and Russia. Retiring from farming, he accepted a position as an agricultural loan officer with Clare Bank of Platteville, WI. He later accepted a position as Executive Vice President of the Benton State Bank where he retired in 1982.

During his life, Dad served on the Benton United Methodist Church Board, the Village Board, School Board, President of the Lion Club, Isaac Walton Club, VFW and was the co-owner of the Benton Construction Company. Dad greatly enjoyed being a member of the Benton card club which lasted nearly 50 years. He also loved being on the Benton bowling team and joining the guys for “Tea Time” at GG’s.

Dad was most proud of the fact that he was instrumental in leasing the ground along the Fever River, so that people will forever be able to walk and fish the river – a place he spent a lot of time as a youth. Fishing was his passion. Over his lifetime, he fished all over Wisconsin, Florida, Canada, Alaska, Belize and the Great Lakes.

Dad was an avid reader and continued to self-educate himself throughout his life. His hobbies included fishing, golfing, bowling, hunting, wood-working, photography and birdwatching. This Eagle Scout had a great love for nature.

Dad enjoyed helping others. He loved life and knew how to live it to the fullest. Dad will be remembered for his tremendous devotion to his wife, family and friends. He had a wonderful gift of finding humor in every conversation and situation. Dad took great joy in his children and grandchildren, and was always proud of them. He was a loyal husband, taking care of Mom during their 64 years of marriage.

He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Dad is survived by 3 children: Jon (Jacque) French of Davis, IL, Jeanne (Dave) Steffen of River Falls, WI and Lynn (Jeff Pollei) French of Madison, WI; son-in-law, Will Keener; 11 grandchildren: Joel French, Jamie French, Juli Meier, Amy Preston, Anne Hall, Sarah Achterhof, Nate Keener, Ellie Keener, Katelyn Homb, Sarah Redfearn and Hayley Fahl; 11 great-grandchildren: Reese, Ava, Audrey, Andrew, Amelia, Katie, Weston, Keaton, Everly, Jaxen and Kinsley.

He was preceded in death by his parents, beloved wife, Virginia (August 27, 2017), a daughter, Nancy French Keener and 2 brothers: William French and Malcolm French.