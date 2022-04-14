George Hinkle

by Obituaries

George H. Hinkle, 85, of Lone Rock, died Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at his home. He was born on October 13, 1936, in Richland Center the son Herman and Della (Hartman) Hinkle. On January 30, 1954, George was united in marriage to Caroline Marie Gilligan and she preceded him death on October 17, 1968. George married Darlene McCartney in 1971 and she preceded him in death. He loved being outdoors, playing sports, baseball, pool, fishing, and camping. George worked at American Family as groundskeeper retiring after 40 years.

George is survived by his children:

Deb (Ike) Decot of Richland Center,

Kathy (Dean) Williams of Muscoda,

Greg (Carmen) McDonald of Paoli,

Pamela (Greg) Davenport of Madison,

Sharon McDonald of Edgerton,

Jackie McDonald of Madison,

Brenda (Burg) Andruss of DeForest,

Twila Kalish (Russ Hardy) of Wisconsin Dells,

Tim (Julie) Hinkle of DeForest,

Brian Anderson of Clearwater, FL;

many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren;

sisters: Betty Krause of Madison,

Wanda Little of Oregon;

many nieces, nephews, friends, and relatives.

George was preceded in death by his parents Herman and Della, wives Caroline Gilligan Hinkle and Darlene McCartney Hinkle, daughters Vicky Hinkle (Ralph) and Sue (Steve) Jackson, grandson Darrell Decot, great-great-granddaughter Ashlynn Marie Keepers, special friend Marilyn Anderson, and brothers and sisters: Violet (James ‘Sonny’) Hardy, Edwin Hinkle, and Carolyn Reves.

A special thanks to Starlet Cooper, Harvey Andruss, Jim Post, and Rowley Brown.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at the Pratt Memorial Chapel at 1:00 PM with burial to follow in the Pine River Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at the Pratt Memorial Chapel from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at 1:00 PM. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.