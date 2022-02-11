George “Charlie” Elliott

George C. “Charlie” Elliott, age 77, passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022 at Prairie Ridge Health Hospital in Columbus Wisconsin.

He was born on April 15, 1944 to George and Loretta (Kiley) Elliott in Madison. He was married to Jo Ann (Engelhart) on November 5, 1993.

Charlie is survived by his wife, Jo Ann; step sons Adam and Matt Forler of Columbus, daughter Sue (Paul) Wright of Fitchburg, son Chuck Elliott of Sun Prairie; grandchildren Logan (Danielle) Forler, Hunter Forler, Paige Forler, Dillon Wright and Brett Wright; great-grandson Greyson Forler; sister Jan Moffat of Verona; and many friends and relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Charlie worked at Oscar Mayer/Kraft as an over-the-road truck driver, receiving a “Three Million Safe Driving Miles” award for his many years of driving for Oscar’s. He loved driving – whether in big city traffic or in the solitude and peacefulness of the countryside. He enjoyed the independence of being on his own, appreciating the beautiful scenery and playing his country music. Less enjoyable was an aching body and missing home.

In his early years in grade and high school, Charlie participated in football (receiving several awards in high school), basketball, baseball and wrestling. After high school, he played semi-pro football for the Sheboygan Redwings and the Madison Mustangs. He loved watching UW basketball and football and his beloved Green Bay Packers. Of course he loved it even more when he would win a football pool!

Charlie had many loves. He loved his wife, Jo Ann. He loved his children and grandchildren. He would teasingly tell his grandkids when they left his house for their long drive home, “Stay close to the bus line” in case their car broke down! He loved to tease and make them laugh. They have memories and laughs about Grandpa Charlie reminding them to always use a fork when eating french fries at McDonalds. They thought it odd, but they DID it! Charlie would tell his grandchildren how to make a good impression when meeting people by giving a firm handshake and looking people in the eyes.

Charlie loved sports, both playing and watching. An avid sportsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and bowling (inheriting his mother’s bowling genes!) He bowled in several leagues and organized tournaments for many years.

He also had a passion for cars – restoring them, attending car races, and watching them on TV. He loved NASCAR, drag racing, Mopar, and traveling with his children and friends to annual events like “Back to the Fifties” and “the drags” in Minnesota as well as local car racing events. He strongly disliked dirty cars, especially dirty tire rims!

Being an ice cream connoisseur like his father, Charlie loved his nightly large bowl of ice cream. However, he detested Brussel sprouts and people eating french fries with their fingers.

Charlie was a fan of “outlaw” country music (Waylon, Willie, Hank, Johnny and Garth), attended Blues concerts, and loved watching the birds at his many feeders. He liked movies, especially adventure or anything with Clint Eastwood.

One of his favorite hobbies was working jigsaw puzzles, usually with car and nature scenes. He’d then have them framed and give them to family and friends or display them in his “garage gallery.” The friend who framed his puzzles called him “Charlie, the puzzle guy”!

Of course he loved his dog, Max, who was the “boss of him.” Max could drive Charlie nuts begging for treats. The dog was no dummy – he would hang in there until he got what he wanted. And Charlie spoiled his doggie to the MAX!

Everyone who knew Charlie knew he was a real “people person.” He had the ability to make friends easily. He enjoyed being around people sharing stories and socializing.

In the last couple of years, Charlie’s short-term memory loss was getting the best of him. His devout feistiness and stubbornness had served him well throughout his life. But even in his waning months, he was a model of strong will and sheer determination right up until the end of his journey here on earth. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by many friends and family.

Heartfelt thanks to Dr. Amish Raval and his staff, Division of Cardiovascular Medicine, School of Medicine, University of Wisconsin in Madison for the many years of excellent care of Charlie’s heart problems. We enjoyed Charlie many more years due to Dr. Raval! Also, many thanks to Charlie’s physician, Dr. R. Compton Kurtz, UW Health, for all of Charlie’s health needs. Charlie was extremely fond of Dr. Kurtz and, in fact, enjoyed going to doctor appointments just to see him.

The family also wishes to express their gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Prairie Ridge Health Hospital in Columbus for their excellent care during his stay in the last weeks of his life.

A private Memorial Mass will be held at St. Jerome Catholic Church, Columbus.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Charlie’s name to the University of Wisconsin, Department of Medicine, “Excellence in Cardiovascular Medicine Fund” or to the “Tunnel to Towers Foundation”, t2t.org.

We will celebrate Charlie and his life at the John Wall Family Pavillion, Tenny Park in Madison on July 17.

We encourage you to share your online condolences with Charlie’s family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com

Until We Meet Again

We think about you always.

We talk about you still.

You have never been forgotten,

And you never will.

We hold you close within our hearts

And there you will remain,

To walk and guide us through our lives

Until we meet again.

-Unknown

