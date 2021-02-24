George Arland Roudebush

Site staff by Site staff

George Roudebush, age 78, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away on Sunday, February 21, 2021.

Funeral services will be held Monday, March 1, 2021 at 5:00 P.M. at Mountain Faith Church at 11104 Moon Road, Baraboo, Wisconsin with Pastor David Gonzales officiating. Burial will be at Fancy Creek Cemetery, Gillingham, Wisconsin on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. A visitation will be held at Mountain Faith Church on Monday from 4:00 until the time of service at 5:00 p.m.

George was born July 29, 1942 in Madison, Wisconsin the son of Fay and Bonnie (Benson) Roudebush. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having fought in the Vietnam War. He was also a proud member of the VFW. George was a salesman and enjoyed his time traveling between Florida and Wisconsin. He made many lifelong friends in both states. George had a love of the water and all things boating. He was happiest when he was either traveling on them or talking about them with all who would listen. George was a member of Mountain Faith Church and found peace in all the friends he made there. He would religiously attend services there until he was no longer able. At which time he would faithfully watch online from home.

He is survived by his daughter, Bonnie Alt of Baraboo, WI; nieces, Paula (Jeff) Renk, Peggy Mairet; and nephew, Tracy (Robin) Roudebush; Special friend and care-giver, Kayla Topper and many other friends and relatives.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert; His first wife Shirley Roudebush and his loyal companion, Buddy.

The family would like to thank Pastor David Gonzalez with Faith Mountain Church for always including George and reaching out to him when his health was declining.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.