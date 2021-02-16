Geoffrey “Unc” Kingsbury Dearth

DeForest – Geoffrey “Unc” Kingsbury Dearth age 68 of DeForest, WI passed away unexpectedly on February 14, 2021.

He was born on November 6, 1952 in Davenport, Iowa the son of Robert Leonard Jr. and Dolores Marie (Kingsbury) Dearth. “Unc” graduated from DeForest High School in 1970. He spent a few months after graduation traveling around Europe. After that he worked for a few years at a small machine repair shop in Victorville, California. In 1980 he went out to Virginia Beach to work for his Dad at Gwaltney Foods for a couple of years. Geoff was really good at repairing things and spent the rest of his working life working in HVAC. He retired from JSM Properties in 2016.

He leaves behind his sister, Licia (Harry) Ilkka of Spring Green, his niece, Allison (Kevin) Jacobson of Richland Center, his nephew, Geoffrey Ilkka of Spring Green, his uncle, Wallace (Jean) Kingsbury of Ft. Myers, Florida and their children, his special friend, Lillian York of Union Center.

Geoff was preceded in death by his father, Robert L. Dearth Jr. in October of 1999 and his mother, Dolores M. Sorenson in July of 2012.

The family was all looking forward to having a family get together sometime in the summer when covid-19 was hopefully under control. We will probably do that, but “Unc” will be there in our hearts.

Donations to the Humane Society of Dane County would be appreciated.

Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com.

The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.

