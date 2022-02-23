Genoa City man arrested for alleged armed robbery in Janesville

by Kyle Jones

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police arrested a man Tuesday who they said allegedly robbed a convenience store.

The 28-year-old from Genoa City allegedly entered the store on 1840 Beloit Ave. with a shotgun just before 1 p.m. Police said he threatened an employee and demanded money before leaving in a vehicle.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Officers found the vehicle in a parking lot on Dupont Drive. The man was located and arrested. Officers said they found evidence, including the suspected shotgun, in and around the vehicle.

News 3 Now is not naming the suspect at this time as part of a policy not to name suspects until they have been formally charged in court. He is currently being held in the Rock County Jail.

He faces charges of armed robbery and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. An investigation is ongoing.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.