Genevieve Lena Ehl

by Obituaries

Genevieve Lena Ehl, age 89, passed away peacefully at the Pines Memory Care in Prairie du Sac on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.

She was born in Oshkosh on Sept. 12, 1932 to the late Arthur and Irma (Hauser) Zimmerman. She attended and graduated from Baraboo High School; class of 1951. She was united in marriage to John Ehl on Apr. 11, 1953 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Baraboo; he preceded her in death on May 30, 1989. She formerly worked as an operator at the phone company until she stayed home to raise her family. Genevieve and friend, Millie Zantow started EZ Recycling; they became pioneers of plastics recycling. She was past member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church and the Sauk City Homemakers Group. Genevieve enjoyed garage sales and auctions, watching figure skating, and will be remembered for her green thumb and her love of plants and flowers.

Genevieve is survived by her daughters, Julie (Fred) Roelke and Jane (Camron) Lyons; a son, Joe (Jean Kohlman) Ehl and her grand-daughters, Dr. Jackie Ehl, and Michelle (Kenneth Rector) Nelson and great grand-children, Tatzeanna and Dominick Rector. She is further survived by a brother, Roger Zimmerman; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, John; she was preceded in death by siblings, William “Willie” and Melvin Zimmerman; and a sister in-law Dottie Zimmerman.

Genevieve’s family would like to thank the Pines Staff for their excellent care and attention.

A service will be held during the summer with interment in the St. Aloysius Cemetery.

In honor of Genevieve’s love of animals, memorials may be made in her name to the Sauk County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be made to hooversonfuneralhomes.com

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.