Genevieve ‘Genny’ Markley

by Obituaries

Genevieve Helen Markley passed away peacefully on February 6, 2022, at the age of 89. Genny, as she preferred to be called, was born August,26,1932 in Martinsville, WI, on the family farm to Peter and Gertrude (Endres) Laufenberg.

Genny met her husband Conrad at a roller rink in Madison. She was 17, he was 18. They kept in touch for the next few years including the time Conrad was overseas in the military, Genny writing him faithfully. When Conrad returned, Genny was working at the UW-Hospital, they resumed their courtship. They were married on June 19, 1954, in Reedsburg.

Prior to marrying Conrad, Genny moved to Rockford, Illinois and had several different jobs. She also worked at the UW Hospital in dietary. However, Genny was a homemaker for most of her married life, choosing to work from home, raise their children, and take care of the household.

Together they raised three children. Sheri (Ken) Berg of Watertown. Steve (Holly) Markley of Waunakee, and Connie (Paul) Starch of Cedarburg.

Genny had a great sense of humor and was fun to be around. She was admired and respected by her children’s friends. She was an excellent mother, grandmother, cook, and was mechanically inclined often fixing things around the house before Conrad even came home from work. Genny was an avid reader and loved music and dancing.

Family was very important to Genny. Whether it was regular trips to the family farm, holidays, or special event gatherings, Genny was always there with her family in tow and a dish to pass. Genny enjoyed church picnics, visiting with her brothers, sisters, and their families, and traveling with her husband Conrad. Genny traveled extensively throughout all 50 states, most of them several times. She also made several RV trips across the country with her family and camping in the Rocky Mountains and many National Parks.

Genny spent many summers and falls up north at their cabin. She was a good soul. She often helped others, and was known for her pies, especially apple, which she would also share with others. She also made a great oatmeal crunchie cookie. Genny loved to sew on her antique treadle singer sewing machine, altering, and modifying numerous outfits, and then giving them to others. She loved working with her hands, including canning summer vegetables.

Her Catholic faith was very important to her, she always took her family to church, prayed the rosary with them during lent, and made sure they received all the sacraments. Genny was an avid exerciser and enjoyed many good years at the Princeton Club and the people she met there.

Genny also appreciated the beautiful grounds, pond, and solitude of Westshire Village when her and Conrad moved from their family home in Lake View Heights.

She is preceded in death by her parents and six siblings, Leonard Laufenberg, Robert (Mona) Laufenberg, Wilfred (Carmen) Laufenberg, Valeria (Leo) Krantz, Rita (Al) Amdahl, Loretta (Idore) Nordness, a baby sister Eleanor, and several nephews.

Genny is survived by her husband Conrad, her three children, six grandchildren Sara (Ryan) Capadona of Sun Prairie, Lucas (Suzy) Starch of West Bend, Ben (Jen) Markley of Lodi, Andrew (Brittany) Starch of Oconomowoc, Chelsey Berg of Santiago, Chile, Jenny Berg of Oconomowoc, and eight great grandchildren, Gianna and Cashton Capadona, Jacqueline, Charlotte, and Levi Starch, Wyatt and Chase Starch, Lilliana Markley, and sister-in-law Agnes Laufenberg.

A simple, but well-lived life…Genny will be greatly missed…

The family would like to thank Sienna Meadows and Agrace staff for their loving care of Genny.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Agrace Hospice and the Alzheimer’s Association.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Peter Catholic Church, 5001 N. Sherman Ave, Madison. A visitation will be held on Saturday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass. Interment will take place at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.