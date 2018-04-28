Genevieve C. “Gen” Hauser

enevieve Cecelia Hauser, age 102, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at Renaissance Assisted Living in Wisconsin Rapids.

She was born on March 29, 1916, in Rio, the daughter of James and Alice (Rowe) Halpin. She was united in marriage to Andrew Hauser on Sept. 9, 1939. Genevieve worked as a lab technician at the Russell Lab on the UW-Madison campus for 21 years before retiring. She loved spending time at home, working in her garden and playing BINGO and Euchre. She was a longtime and active member at St. Bernard Catholic Church.

Genevieve is survived by her daughter, Joan (Ronald) Klebs; daughter-in-law, Mary Hauser; granddaughters, Kristin Klebs and Julie (Larry) Brahan; grandsons, Paul (Heather) Klebs and Thomas (Mechele) Rodefeld; and four great-grandchildren, Erica Brahan, Jason Brahan, Jacob Klebs and Megan Klebs.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Andrew; her parents; son, Neil Hauser; two sisters, Catherine Lemanski and Rita Rendahl; and brother, Norman Halpin.

Funeral services will be held at Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 4, 2018, with Father Michael Radowicz presiding. Burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa St., Madison, WI 53704 or to St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2450 Atwood Ave, Madison, WI 53704.

