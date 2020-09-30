Gene Ruud

MADISON – Gene Ruud, age 84, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.

He was born in Madison on Sept. 12, 1936, to parents, Salmer and Irene (Couture) Ruud. Gene graduated from East High School and then went on to the University of Wisconsin, where he graduated with a BBA in accounting on June 8, 1959. On June 17, 1961, Gene married Bonnie Henning. Bonnie and Gene had two children, Barbara and Cheryl.

Gene worked for the State of Wisconsin Legislative Audit Bureau for over 34 years. He was also a volunteer for the School for Hope reading program for more than 10 years. He primarily worked with 3rd graders, reading to them and having them read to him. He was a grateful member of Alcoholics Anonymous and spread his message at various clubs in the city. He was an avid walker; many saw him walking around his east side neighborhood. He made the walk to Stoughton for the Syttende Mai seven times and also participated in many other organized walks like the Crazy Legs Walk.

Gene is survived by his wife, Bonnie; his two daughters, Barbara (Rick) Baggs and Cheryl Ruud; two grandchildren, Ryan Baggs and Heather Baggs; one great-grandchild, Landyn; his sister, Bonnie (Denny) Young; and his niece, Shelly (Tom) Young.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park.

Memorials may be gifted in Gene’s name to the UW Carbone Cancer Center supporting esophageal cancer treatments at https://www.uwhealth.org/uw-carbone-cancer-center/ways-to-give/27367.

