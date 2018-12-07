Gene R. Anderson

Gene R. Anderson, age 92, of Madison, passed away comfortably on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, at his home.

He was born on Oct. 19, 1926, in Dodgeville, the son of Charles and Maggie (Gulson) Anderson. He married Carole Peterson on April 4, 1953, at North Dodgeville Lutheran Church. He proudly served his country, church and family. Gene was the last of a great generation.

Gene is survived by his wife, Carole; son, Peter (Juli) Anderson; daughters, Pamela (David) Moehrke, Cynthia Anderson and Cay (William) Dickinson; granddaughter, Samantha; and many step-grandchildren, step great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and all his brothers and sisters.

A memorial service will be held at LAKE EDGE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4032 Monona Dr., Madison, at noon, on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, with the Rev. Katya Ouchakof presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare or Lake Edge Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

