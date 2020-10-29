Gene Marie Hogan

MOUNT HOREB – Gene Marie Hogan, age 71, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born on May 1, 1949, in Waterbury, Connecticut, the daughter of Eugene and Loretta (Flanigan) Hogan. Gene Marie graduated from St. Mary-of-the-Woods College with a bachelor’s degree. She married Raymond Tignino on May 31, 2008, in Dodgeville.

Gene Marie loved everything about music. She loved to dance to the music, sit in the living room listening to music, and rock in her chair on the front porch looking at the scenery and listening to music. Family time would be sharing stories and listening to music. She would play music when it was time to clean and that has stayed with her children.

Faith was very important to Gene Marie. She thought the world of Mother Mary and prayed the Rosary frequently. She loved animals, especially dogs. She volunteered her time at the library. Gene Marie loved to meet new people and provided love and support to anyone she met. Her blue eyes, smile and laugh will never be forgotten. Family was everything to her. She was 100% Irish and was a woman who took after her father. Gene Marie was named after him and they had so many similarities. She will be laid to rest on his birthday.

Gene Marie is survived by her husband, Raymond Tignino; three daughters, Sarah Zinschlag, Anne (Joseph) Rigley and Emily (Richard) Chandler; two sons, Thomas (Jennifer Bellso) Zinschlag and Gabriel (Gina) Tignino; seven grandchildren, Liam Hooks, Eddie Hooks, Gabby Tignino, Gia Tignino, Evan Chandler, Claire Chandler and Chloe Chandler; mother, Loretta (Flanigan) Hogan; brother, James (Leslie) Hogan; sister, Mary (Robert) Weber and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her father, Eugene Hogan; and sister, Kathleen (Patrick) Callahan.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, with Father Chahm Gahng presiding. Family and friends who wish to view the services via LIVE STREAM may visit Gene Marie’s online obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Watch Webcast link. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery, Mount Horeb.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Gene Marie’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Agrace HospiceCare, Fitchburg.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

