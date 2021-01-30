Gene Charles Falck

Site Contributor by Site Contributor

Verona- Gene Charles Falck, age 84, passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at home.

He was born on August 4, 1936 to Johann Gustov Falck and Dorothea (Irons) Falck in Chicago IL. Gene married Helen Frances Stokes on February 20, 1959 in Maryland. After living in Boston, El Paso and Anchorage the family settled in Verona, WI.

Gene is survived by his three children, Douglas (Sara Risser) Falck, Rita (Phillip) Nash-Striley, Irene (Jay) Ekleberry; two grandchildren, Blair Ekleberry and Hannah Striley.

He was preceded in death by his wife and his parents.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Dane County Humane Society.

