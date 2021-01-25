Geertje “Julie” Dykstra Zumwalt

Site staff by Site staff

FITCHBURG – Geertje “Julie” Dykstra Zumwalt, age 88, of Fitchburg, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare.

She was born on Dec. 18, 1932, in Hitzum, Friesland, Netherlands, the daughter of Albertus and Froukje (Hager) Dykstra. Her father passed away when she was five. Her mother raised her and her six siblings during World War II. Following the war, their Aunt Theresa sponsored them to immigrate to the United States, landing in Long Beach, Calif. in 1947.

Julie married Louis Zumwalt on June 24, 1955. They made their home in Lakewood, Calif., where they raised their two children, Lori and David. She was artistically gifted and enjoyed crocheting, knitting, cross-stitching, doll making and ceramics. She also loved bowling, hosting family gatherings in her home, and the companionship of her beloved pets. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family and friends. In 2016, she moved to Wisconsin to live with her son, David.

Julie is survived by her son, David (Kim) Zumwalt. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis; parents; daughter, Lori Ann Zumwalt; and siblings, Elizabeth Smith, Klaas Dykstra, Pietje “Peggy” Phillips, Rinze Dykstra, Zwaantje “Sally” Peterson and Tamme Dykstra.

A graveside service will be held at Prairie Mound Cemetery in Oregon at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Julie’s name to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.