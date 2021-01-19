GE Healthcare in Madison lays off about 140 workers as ventilator production slows

Naomi Kowles by Naomi Kowles

Video screencapture of ventilators built at GE Healthcare plant in Madison (April 2020 file photo)

MADISON, Wis. — More than 90 employees at General Electric Datex-Ohmeda in Madison were laid off on Friday, January 15, the second round of layoffs following what the union says is a decrease in production of ventilators and anesthesia machines. Friday’s layoffs followed a round of about 50 employees laid off in December 2020, according to the district chapter of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) union.

The Madison plant ramped up hiring efforts last spring to increase ventilator production after General Electric received a $336 million contract under the Defense Production Act in April 2020 to produce 50,000 ventilators by June 13, 2020. Vice President Mike Pence visited the Madison plant last April to highlight the increased production.

IAM Local 1406, IAM District 10 and GE Datex-Ohmeda negotiated a one-year emergency contract extension in March last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic that allowed GE salary and production employees to work alongside each other for a few months to meet global production needs, the union said. The ongoing medical equipment need resulted in additional hires throughout the year.

“The union worked hard during this pandemic and was quickly able to train their union brothers and sisters in an effort to increase production as quickly as possible,” Alex Hoekstra said in a statement, Directing Business Representative for IAM District 10. “I hope the company continues to invest in the facility and employees. The hard working members impacted by the layoff deserve to return to a quality job.”

Laid off employees will retain up to two-year call back rights under the current collective bargaining agreement.

GE has not yet responded to a request for comment. This article will be updated.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.