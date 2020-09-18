Gay Lee Prien

Gay Lee Prien age 86, of Monroe, died peacefully at home following a short illness on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 with her family by her side.

Gay Lee was born on January 18, 1934 in Olney, IL, the daughter of Donald and Virginia (Schofield) Bailey. She graduated from Bridgeport, IL High School in 1952. After moving to Monroe, Gay worked for the Swiss Colony for several years. She was united in marriage to Robert R. Prien on June 7, 1970 at the Monroe United Methodist Church. After raising her sons, Gay earned her CNA license from Blackhawk Tech and did bookkeeping for Prien Construction and later Monroe Powersports. She always enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, and loved her cats.

She is survived by three sons, Timothy Smith of Mountain City, TN, Todd (Jennifer) Prien, Pete Prien, all of Monroe; six grandchildren; two great grandchildren; a sister, Donna Sue Mills of Sumner, IL; brother-in-law, Sam Irwin of Tulsa, OK; sister-in-law, Neva Bower of Orangeville, IL; many nieces and nephews; and a former daughter-in-law, Denise Smith of Brodhead.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Prien on November 4, 2018; a sister, Ruth Ann “Pinky” Irwin; and a brother-in-law, Phillip Mills.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

A memorial fund will be established in Gay’s name.

Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net