Gati Grundmanis

OREGON, Wis. -Gati Grundmanis, age 73, of Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

He was born on May 20, 1946, the son of Arvids and Anete (Naumanis) Grundmanis. He married Jacquelyn David Grundmanis on May 1, 1971.

Gati worked for the Department of Transportation. He was the ultimate outdoorsman. Hunting and fishing were Gati’s life; especially, muskie fishing. He absolutely loved his three dogs and time spent training them. His cabin in Stone Lake, was his home away from home, where many family memories were made.

Gati is survived by two sisters, Maira (Richard) Losey and Andra (Fritz) Wolff; brother, Varis (Sandra) Grundmanis; sister-in-law, Jo Ellen David; four nephews, Ryan (Michele) Losey, Eriks (Sue) Zvers, Krisjan Zvers and Jordan Gennrich; four nieces, Jana Losey, Maija (Tom) Milazzo Tanja (Tim) Wangerin and Tish Grundmanis; two great-nephews, Markis and Nolan Losey; three great-nieces, Gianna and Sophia Milazzo and Maiya Losey; two great-great-nephews, DeOndre and DeMilo Myles; and girlfriend, Sharon Thornsen. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Jacquelyn Jean Grundmanis.



