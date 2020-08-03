Gas station damaged in overnight shooting

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say a Mobile gas station on East Washington Avenue was damaged by gunfire overnight.

Officers were called to the gas station at 3019 East Washington Avenue at about 2:14 a.m. Monday. Police say they got reports of multiple vehicles driving away and people running from the scene after gun shots were heard.

Officers found three spent shell casings and three live rounds in the area, and also found damage to a gas pump and a white lawn chair. No injuries have been reported as of now.

Police also collected video evidence from the store and are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or at P3Tips.com.

The shots fired incident is at least the second one Sunday night into Monday morning, and the latest of several shots fired calls over the weekend to start the month of August.

