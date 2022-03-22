Gas prices dropping after mid-March peak; Madison prices down 11 cents in past week

by Jaymes Langrehr

A gas pump in Madison, Wisconsin, on March 8, 2022. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — After reaching record highs nationally a little more than a week ago, you may have noticed gas prices falling at the pump again.

Experts at AAA say the national average for a gallon of regular gas set a new record on March 11 at $4.33, but has been falling since then. As of Tuesday, the national average was down to about $4.24 per gallon, but was significantly lower in Wisconsin, where prices are now around $3.91 per gallon.

Those numbers are even lower in Dane County, where drivers are paying an average of $3.88 per gallon. In the Madison metropolitan area, prices have fallen about 11 cents in the last week, according to AAA. Prices during the peak of the surge stopped just shy of the all-time record for the Madison area, which was an average $4.10 per gallon on May 5, 2011.

Prices have also dropped in Rock County, with AAA’s statistics showing a decrease of about 7 cents in the last week, down to an average of $3.90 per gallon.

The drops come as the price of oil continues to stabilize after a price spike on the global market following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but those prices are now at about $105 per barrel.

Experts say another thing has helped lower prices — lower demand for gas than is usual for this time of year.

“Usually this time of year, with warmer weather and longer days, we’d see an uptick in gasoline demand as more people hit the road,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a press release. “But we had a slight drop in demand last week, which may be due to higher pump prices.”

A survey from AAA found 59% of drivers said they change their driving habits or lifestyle if gas hit $4 per gallon, and about 75% said they would need to adjust their lifestyle if prices hit $5 per gallon.

