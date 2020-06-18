Gas meter hit by bullet on east side of Madison Wednesday night

Ariana Baldassano by Ariana Baldassano

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are looking for the person responsible for shooting a gas meter on the city’s east side Wednesday night.

Officers responded to Rosemary Avenue just after 10: 30 p.m. When they got there, officers discovered a gas meter was hit not too far away on Darbo Drive.

No injuries have been reported in connection to this incident. Police believe the incident was targeted, and that there is no risk to the public.

