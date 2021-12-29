Gas leak near Dodge County Airport prompts evacuations within one-mile radius

by Logan Rude

JUNEAU, Wis. — Authorities in Dodge County evacuated the area near the Dodge County Airport on Wednesday after a crash on State Highway 26 ruptured an above-ground natural gas pipe.

The crash, which happened around 2:30 p.m., caused “a significant leak of natural gas,” according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. Residents within a one-mile radius of the crash site have already been notified and evacuated.

Officials at the scene told News 3 Now five homes had to be evacuated.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Natural gas routed to Juneau has been shut off by emergency crews, and electricity was temporarily shut off as a precaution. Electricity has since been restored, but it’s unclear if it may need to be shut off during repairs.

Authorities said the gas is expected to be shut off for a long period of time, possibly overnight.

A warming shelter is being set up at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church located at 950 Washington St. in Horicon. The shelter will be open until at least 7:30 p.m. when officials will reevaluate if it needs to stay open longer.

Roads near the leak are expected to remain closed as crews deal with repairs.

The Juneau Fire Department, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Dodge County Emergency Management are coordinating the response.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.