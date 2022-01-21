Gas leak at Verona elementary school briefly prompts evacuation; students cleared to return

by Chris Stanford

WISC-TV/Channel3000

VERONA, Wis. — Students and staff with one of the Verona Area School District’s elementary schools were briefly evacuated Friday morning due to a gas leak outside of Country View Elementary School.

District officials said the leak outside of the school was first reported around 6:30 a.m. The district has since given the all-clear for families to drop their students off starting at 8:15 a.m.

Some students and staff had been transported to Sugar Creek Elementary School while utility crews addressed the leak; they will be transported back to Country View Elementary via bus.

Country View is located on Verona’s northside.

Read the district’s full statement on the initial leak here:

