Gary Wassinger

Gary Wassinger, 75, of Sextonville, formerly of Sugar Grove, IL died, Saturday, February 5, 2022, at the Richland Hospital.

He was born on January 23, 1947, in Chicago, the son of Carl and Evelyn (Krause) Wassinger. Gary attended the American Academy of Art in Chicago. He was a typographer for Ryder Type, later starting his own woodworking business, Wassinger Woodworking. Gary met his wife Debbie Goldman while they were members of the Chicago Royal Airs Drum and Bugle Corp. Gary and Debbie were both longtime passionate members of the Drum and Bugle Corp. He was very artistic, doing calligraphy and drawing.

Gary is survived by his wife of 53 years, Debbie;

Two children: Michael (Sarah) Wassinger of Romeoville, IL,

Kurt Wassinger of Richland Center;

Eight grandchildren: Alexandra, Adam, Tess, Elloree, Kyle, Cole, Evan, Ava;

One great-grandchild: Evelyn;

Brother: Gregory Wassinger Elk Grove, IL;

Many other relatives and friends.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents and his sister: Ellenann Wassinger.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Illinois in the spring. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.

