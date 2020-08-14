Gary Richard Pajor

Site staff by Site staff

Gary R. Pajor, 72, Fort Atkinson, passed away on Tuesday. August 11. 2020, at his home.

He was born on May 1, 1948 in Chicago, the son of the late Stanley and Mary (Moskal) Pajor.

Gary had been a bartender in Illinois prior to moving to Fort Atkinson.

He is survived by a sister, Patricia (Eugene) Tonning of Fort Atkinson; brother, Kenneth (Carol) Pajor of West Chicago, IL; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Also preceding in death were 2 sisters, Jeanette and Phyllis.

Due to the current pandemic, no service is planned at this time.

Burial will take place at the Elmlawn Memorial Park in Elmhurst.

www.dunlapmemorialhome