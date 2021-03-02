Gary R. Oates

Gary R. Oates, 75, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at his home, with his family by his side.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Chapel military rites will be accorded by American Legion Post #42 and VFW Post #5274. Burial will be at Whig Cemetery. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home, where the family is requesting that all in attendance will wear face coverings and practice social distancing during their time at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Gary R. Oates Memorial Fund, which can be mailed to the funeral home at PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Gary was born on May 10, 1945 in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Roger and Annadel (Hull) Oates. He graduated from Platteville High School in 1963. Gary served in the United States Navy from 1964 – 1967 where he was a corpsman. He was stationed at Oak Nall Hospital where he helped treat wounded marines and later was stationed at Lemoore Naval Air Station. He was united in marriage to Mary Culver on June 22, 1968. Gary worked for the Dubuque Pack for a short time and then was a mail carrier for the United States Post Office, Platteville, for 27 years. He enjoyed many trips to Hayward, Wisconsin, Muskie fishing. He enjoyed wildlife, watching birds and nature, deer hunting, reading, and collecting coins. Gary especially loved spending time with his children, grandson, and brothers and sister and their families.

Gary is survived by two children, Joe Oates and Jayne (Scott) McPhail; grandson, Konrad Haba-Oates; siblings, Judy (Larry) Medley, Perry (Mary) Oates, and Jim (Dorothy) Stimart; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Annadel Oates and two brothers, Tom and Denny Oates.

