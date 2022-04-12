Gary Norris

“I was not, I was, I am not, I care not” – Epicurus

“The path of joy is one of knowing who you are and living it. It requires befriending yourself.” -Henry David Thoreau

NEW GLARUS, Wis. — Gary Allen Norris, age 68 of New Glarus passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at his home. He was born on November 26, 1953 in Columbus, OH the son of Glenn and Lola (Long) Norris. Gary graduated from Brookhaven high school in Columbus. Gary met Laura Westenkirchener at OSU; they married and raised three exceptionally kind and intelligent children together. Gary worked at Kreiber Color Graphics in Columbus. In Chicago, Gary worked for Nobart Industries and in Miami he was with Penta Graphics. In 1995 Gary began working for Widen Enterprises in Madison as a visionary Chief Technology Officer. He spent 26 years shaping the company into a successful software organization. Later in his career he moved into a senior advisory role, retiring in 2021.

Gary met Loretta Wilson in 1996; they married March 20, 2006 at the UW-Arboretum in Madison. In 2013 Gary and Loretta moved to their forever home in New Glarus area to enjoy life in the small town and country. In his free time Gary enjoyed creating new games with Siona, bicycling, hiking, birdwatching, helping others, and smooching his kitty. Gary was a voracious reader and shared his knowledge of complex subjects with those around him.

Gary is survived by his wife Loretta, children Chris (Esther Cepeda) Norris, Laurel (Benedikt Reidel) Norris, and Mark (Emily Wirkus) Norris, and granddaughter Siona. He is further survived

by his brother Keith Norris (Connie Larkin) and sister Kim (Alan Day) Norris. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Per Gary’s request no formal services will be held.

To honor Gary consider taking a hike, or bike ride, lending a helping hand to someone in need, adopting a furry friend, planting a tree or donating to https://autismsouthcentral.org/about-us/

or the UW Arboretum.

The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com

