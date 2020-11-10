Gary Lee Clement

Gary Lee Clement, age 52, passed away at his home surrounded by his family Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.

He was born in Baraboo Mar. 26, 1968 to Jim and Donna (Allert) Clement. He attended Sauk Prairie High School. Gary was a car guy; he liked hotrods, and hotwheels; if it had 4 wheels he could fix it. He owned and operated his own shop in Rock Springs for many years. Gary was united in marriage to Maricel “Marie” Tomon in the Philippines on Aug. 15, 2006.

Gary is survived by his wife, Marie; his faithful dog, Isabelle; daughter, Cortney; son, Aaron; his parents, Jim and Donna; brother, Eugene Clement and sister, Deborah Cavins. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sabrina Yvonne Clement and grandparents.

Gary’s family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to Gary’s friends, Doug Dettman and Billy Mills for all their help and to the Otolaryngology Dept. at U.W. Hospital.

A celebration of Gary’s Life will be held Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm at Ochsner Park, Baraboo.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Gary’s family.

