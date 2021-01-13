Gary Lawrence Coon

Site staff by Site staff

Gary Coon, age 66, of Wisconsin Dells, WI, passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021 at his home.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Gary was born March 5, 1954 in Baraboo, WI the son of Lawrence and Angeline (Margets) Coon. He graduated from the Wisconsin Dells High School. Gary married June Julson on December 5, 1981 in Friendship, WI. He worked in construction all his life and was part of a union from 1996 to approximately 2009. Gary was passionate for outdoor activities, gardening, hunting, fishing, especially ice fishing. He enjoyed watching wildlife go through his yard, doing yard work and loved keeping mom’s flowers blooming. And as always, he would hang up the Christmas lights, being the staple of the neighborhood. Gary also enjoyed watching Westerns on television, socializing, and his animals, Scrappy and Brewster. He served in the Army reserves and was a National Guard member of Neenah Valley VFW American Legion #6003.

He is survived by his children, Morgan Coon (Bob Davis) of Wisconsin Dells, WI, Barkley (Jade) Coon of Neenah, WI; mother, Angie Coon of Cecil, WI; mother-in-law, Imogene Julson of Oxford, WI; brother, John (Linda) Coon of Cecil, WI; sisters, Emma (Lee) Ebel of Cecil, WI, Linda (Jerry) Markiewicz of Lena, WI.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Coon; wife, June Coon of 37 years; nephews, Michael Ebel, Jeffery Coon, Josh Richardt, and father-in-law, Donald Julson.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.