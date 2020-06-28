Gary L. Rost

VERONA, Wis. — Gary L. Rost, age 65, of Verona, WI passed away unexpectedly of a cardiovascular event on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

Gary was born on June 12, 1955, the son of Melvin and Shirley Rost. He graduated from Horace Mann High School in North Fond du Lac, WI where he played football and was on the wrestling team. While attending Milwaukee Technical College in Milwaukee, WI he met his wife of almost 40 years, Cheryl. Gary and Cheryl were married on October 4, 1980 and started their married life in Milwaukee where they were big Milwaukee Brewer fans, even attending one of the 1982 World Series Games which Gary still occasionally listened to on cassette tape. Gary started working with computers during the time when servers took up entire rooms and spent his professional life as an IT manager for Time Insurance in Milwaukee, Rural Insurance in Madison, and Computer Science Corporation in Middleton. He later worked as the manager for Ace Hardware in Cottage Grove, WI where he was able to share his vast knowledge of fixing things. He always said his dream job would be to shoot off fireworks as he would drive all over to watch fireworks shows. He would call his daughters during the grand finale so they could listen in, all while yelling “whoo hooo, this is unbelievable, wish you were here!”

Gary was a lifelong learner and a wealth of knowledge. He was an avid reader and read several books a month, mostly from the library. He was one of the few people who still preferred to read the physical newspaper and would read it most mornings. He loved his country and was a lifetime Rush listener. He loved watching thunderstorms while sitting in the garage, as well as relaxing in the backyard sunbathing on a hot day. He enjoyed fishing, working in the yard and was known to watch the workers set up the carnival rides for Verona Hometown Days; even bringing along his trusty pair of binoculars to have a closer look. Wherever he went he was always wandering off to explore, to the point where it became a running joke for family and friends to ask, “Where’s Gary?” He would come back with stories of random things he found or saw while exploring a new place or a new city.

Gary’s pride and joy was his two daughters, Amanda and Becky. His family meant everything to him and he loved his daughters more than anything in the world. He was always there for them with advice or a listening ear and was their biggest supporter in everything they did. Gary was so excited to be by Becky’s side at her wedding in Denver, CO this past December. The whole family will always cherish their last Christmas together, which included the traditions of watching Gary’s favorite movie, Christmas Vacation, as well as driving to find the best Christmas light displays as Gary loved putting up Christmas lights. (The Rost household was featured as the best decorated in the neighborhood one Christmas). Gary and Amanda had an especially close relationship and talked several times a week. He loved his grandchildren, Addison, Carter, Braxton and Ella and loved spending time with them. He taught Addison how to fish, read to Carter’s first grade classroom as the secret reader, helped put on the annual Braxton’s Bobber Bash and even spent a week visiting Ella shortly after she was born.

Our Dad will be forever missed. There are so many things that Gary was and his personality is so hard to explain on paper. For those who knew him, they will remember his joking manner, his lighthearted way of not taking anything too seriously and his ability to think positive no matter the circumstance. The world truly lost a good one, but we know that his memory lives on in each of us through remembering the times we spent him.

Gary is survived by his wife Cheryl (Kucinski) Rost; daughters Amanda (Chris Spath) McKown and Becky (Alex Kolesnikoff) Rost; grandchildren Addison, Carter and Ella; mother Shirley Rost, sisters Diane (Mark) Logterman and Pam (Mike) Krebs; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Gary was preceded in death by his father, Melvin Rost; father and mother in law, George and Marge Kucinski; and his grandson Braxton.

“Keep your eyes open so you can see what you can see.” -Dad

“Breathe, breathe in the air. Don’t be afraid to care.” -Pink Floyd