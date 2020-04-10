Gary L. Rausch

December 19, 1942 – April 05, 2020 / Gary Lee Rausch, age 77 of Sauk City passed away at his home of complications of COPD April 5th 2020.

Gary is survived by his wife, Lynn of 50 years, daughters, Terri (Curt) Chapman of Kewanee IL, Julie (Todd) Sowerby of Clinton, MO, brother, Jerry (Barb) Clark of Garland, TX sister Joy (Rick) Swanson of Kewanee, IL. Grandchildren , Jesse (Jen) Chapman, Heather Chapman. Great Grand children, Madalynn Chapman, Ethan Chapman & Macy Chapman. Several Nephews, Nieces – grand nephews & nieces.

He was an avid collector of Lionel Trains, loved his “51” GMC, “Red” & “66” Dodge Charger. He was a United States Veteran having served in the Navy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Rausch & Maxine Clark, brother, Mike Clark.

In lieu of flowers – donations can be made Sauk County Humane Society or Sauk Prairie Library.

Gary was loved by many and will be deeply missed.

Family will let everyone know if there will be services or a celebration at a future date.