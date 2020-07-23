Gary Kalscheur

OREGON – Gary “Kooch” Kalscheur, age 65, of Oregon, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

He was born on April 13, 1955, in Madison, son of Donald and Luana Kalscheur. He married Jann Faust on Aug. 25, 1979. He graduated from Middleton High School in 1973. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from UW-Madison.

Gary was generous with his time and talents. If he could help, he did without question. He simply wanted his family and friends to be happy.

He loved sports, especially baseball. He was a talented outfielder who had a knack for placing the perfect bunt. He was one of the founders of Oregon Youth Baseball and played and coached for many years. He was especially proud of coaching his boys’ teams to four straight Little League World Series Championships.

After he hung up his cleats and lineup card, baseball was still calling in a different but equally fulfilling way. He got back on the diamond as an umpire. He loved umpiring so much, his wife often joked that he loved it more than he loved her. He would just laugh and say, “Sometimes.”

Gary was a natural team builder which he not only excelled at on baseball fields but in his work as a manager at Kohl’s grocery stores in Beloit, Middleton, and Madison. He taught his co-workers many things from how to pack the perfect bag of groceries to the importance of a smile and thank you. He left the grocery business to work for his dad at Don the Muffler Man. After Don retired, he and his brothers bought and managed the shops together.

Gary will forever remind us to play to our passions, put others before self, and never stop supporting the teams we love. Next time we see you, we’ll play a game of catch, join you for a bike ride, or hold your hand and jump like you did every summer night with so much joy and abandon into your backyard pool. Your granddaughter Elise will be first in line asking, “Papa, want to go into the cold pool with me?” We can hear you say, “Sure. Count to three.”

Gary is survived by his wife, Jann; sons, Ben and Matt; daughter-in-law, Gabriela; granddaughter, Elise; mother, Luana; father-in-law, Keith; and siblings, Kathy, Dave, Bill, and Karen.

He was preceded in death by his father, Don; and mother-in-law, Jane.

A celebration gathering will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020.

A private family service will be held.

Friends and family who wish to view the service via LIVE STREAM may visit Gary’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Watch Webcast link at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted to the family or Oregon Youth Baseball.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

