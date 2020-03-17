Gary John Stima

Gary J. Stima, age 77, passed away at his home in Prairie du Sac, on Mar. 14, 2020.

He was born at home on a snowy day in Milwaukee on Nov. 29, 1942.

He graduated from South Division High School in Milwaukee; class of 1960. Gary was united in marriage to Christine Katzfey on July 18, 1969 at St. Veronica’s Catholic Church in Milwaukee. He worked as an Industrial Engineer for Milwaukee Valve in Prairie du Sac for over 33 years. He loved to watch sports and often could be found cheering on the Badgers, Brewers, and Packers. Gary and Christine enjoyed bowling league together and in his younger years, Gary played on the Milwaukee Valve Softball Team.

He is survived by his wife, Christine; children, Karen (Rodney) Arnett, Roseanne Stima, Mary Fisher, and Samantha (Todd Grizzle) Stima; 4 grandchildren, Terry (Ashley) Crary, Felicia (Jason Hooker) Fisher, Danielle Stima, and Rochelle Arnett; 5 great grandchildren, Gavin Howery, Savannah Hooker, Lydia Crary, Timothy Hooker, and Aubrey Ziegler.

In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded by his siblings, George and Gerald Stima and Gloria Kontowski.

As per Gary’s wishes, a private family service will be held.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com