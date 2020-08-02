Gary “Jet” Jackson

MADISON, Wis. — Gary “Jet” Jackson, longtime resident and restaurant owner, passed away on July 29, 2020, at Four Winds Nursing Home in Verona.

Jet was born in Wausau and grew up in Merrill, Wis. He graduated from UW-Madison and was a Badger through and through. He was a loving husband to Beverly Barr Schmelzer and a wonderful, committed father to her daughter, Kersten.

He was an ardent brain injury advocate after Kersten suffered a traumatic brain injury during a motor vehicle accident caused by a drunk driver. His passion was the food industry. He owned and operated the Brathaus on State Street for many years and Namio’s Supper Club on Park Street, both in Madison. He was an avid Badgers and Packers fan. He was a Badgers football season ticket holder attending games for well over 50 years.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly; his brothers-in-law, Carl and Steve Barr; his mother and father-in-law, Arthur and Norma Barr; his parents, John and Doris (Ziolkowski) Jackson; as well as his sister-in-law, Bernadette Ryan Jackson. He is survived by his daughter, Kersten; brother-in-law, Art Barr; sister-in-law, Lori Barr; brother, Dennis; sisters, Mary (Martin) Schmidt and Vicki Jackson (Philip Knapp); and nieces and nephews, Sarah (Steve) Duford, Ryan (Kim) Schmidt, Logan Schmidt, and Hannah and Samuel Knapp.