Gary E. Nodolf, 67, of Dubuque, Iowa, formerly of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Monday, November 2, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 10:00 AM until Noon, Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, where a time of sharing memories and stories of Gary will be at Noon. Memorials may be made to the Gary E. Nodolf Memorial Fund, and mailed to the funeral home at PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com. The family is asking for everyone to wear face covering and to practice social distancing during there duration of time at the funeral home.

Gary was born on May 6, 1953, in Dodgeville, Wisconsin, son of Carl Nodolf and Beta Lou (Behrens) Burkle. Gary cherished his relationship with Debbie Lyne, and her daughter, Tamara and grandson, Charlie. They were a huge part of life. He graduated from Platteville High School. Gary was the owner of Sir Charles Trucking, Inc., and had a long career of being an over the road truck driver. He loved driving throughout the United States, especially in the southern states during the cold weather. Gary was a life member of Custom Riders motorcycle club where he volunteered his time to give back to the community. He always enjoyed his time being with his family when they gathered at family events. Gary was an avid Packers fan and was very proud of being a Green Bay Packer shareholder.

Gary is survived by his sister, Deb (Larry) Jenny, brother, Ken (Carol) Nodolf, stepmom, Carolyn Nodolf; nieces and nephews and their families; step-brothers, Arthur (Jan) Wadlund, Thom (Laurel) Wadlund, Roger (Jill) Wadlund, Peter Wadlund, Matthew Wadlund and Eric (Rowena) Wadlund.

He was preceded in death by his parents, partner, Deb Lyne, and a step-sister, Nancy (Reg) Cowie.