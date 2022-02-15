Gary E. Miller

MIDDLETON – Gary Earl Miller passed away on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, after a brave battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 81 years old.

Gary leaves behind his wife, Lori; children, Guy (Lisa) and Jill (John); grandchildren, Jessica, Zack, Nick, Grace, Bibi, and Maddie; great-grandchildren, Aden and Parker; and sister, Laurel (Bob) Dove.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Elsie, and father, Earl.

Last but not least, he leaves behind his feline friend, Elsa, who liked to cuddle with him on his favorite chair.

Gary was born Aug. 22, 1940. He grew up in Bakersfield, Calif., and he spent his youth getting “greasy,” working on cars and racing his ‘32 Ford Coupe in the heyday of drag racing in Famoso, Calif. This love of cars would stay with him for the rest of his life.

Gary was a U.S. Army Veteran and served as a staff-sergeant in Vietnam. He entered the business world when he returned stateside and would go on to develop a successful career in marketing that took him all over the country and the world. He was a voracious reader, a gifted writer, and an amazing artist.

He met the love of his life, Lori (Hannelore), while stationed in Heidelberg, Germany in 1962. He liked to tell how he kicked his buddy out of the car to give the lovely fraulein, Lori, a ride in the rain. He would remain her loyal hero for 58 years as they travelled the world before finally settling in Middleton, Wis.

His humor, warmth and loyalty will be sadly missed.

Gary’s ashes will be interred at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, Wis.

In accordance with Gary’s wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to one or more of the following charities: William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital for their Hospice Care: https://www.cdceportal.va.gov/donate_online/, American Cancer Society: https://donate3.cancer.org/, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network: www.pancan.org, Save-a-Pet Foundation: http://saveapetilorg .

