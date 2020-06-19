Garver Feed Mill receives award from Wisconsin Historical Society

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Historical Society is awarding Baum Revision the 2020 Historic Restoration Award for their role in the preservation of the Garver Feed Mill, a release said.

“I extend my congratulations to Baum Revision, and all the firms and individuals who made the rehabilitation of the Garver Feed Mill possible,” said Christian Overland, Ruth and Hartley Barker Director & CEO of the Wisconsin Historical Society. “The Restoration Award recognizes the effort to bring new life to the former Feed Mill. With its focus on food and health, the restored and repurposed building will continue as an important surviving link between Madison and its regional agricultural heritage.”

Baum Development started work on Garver Feed Mill in 2017 after it was vacant for 19 years. The project was finished in 2019 and is home to 11 small businesses.

Staff from the Historical Society helped the design team to make sure the project met the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards.

