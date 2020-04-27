Garver Feed Mill hosts drive-thru art exhibition

MADISON, Wis. — The Garver Feed Mill began it’s drive-thru art exhibition ‘Outside Looking In’ Saturday night to support artists in the Madison area and provide people with a safe activity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The art exhibition will feature installations in the building’s windows by 18 artists and will be free for anyone wishing to view the art by driving their way around the Garver Feed Mill’s circular lot.

“The artwork is meant to be viewed from a far so you don’t really need to approach the building which should make it easy for people to maintain social distancing,” said Garver’s Director of Public Programming and Community Outreach Bethany Jurewicz.

To curate the exhibition an open call was issued inviting artists to submit their work, the only criteria was that the pieces needed to be large enough to be viewed from a distance and safe to install in the building’s windows, Jurewicz said.

She also said though entries operated on a first come first serve basis they ended up with more artists participating than they’d initially planned.

“There were just a few proposals that came in that I just couldn’t say no to–that were just too exciting to get in the windows,” she explained.

While the event is free to the public organizers said that donations via a go fund me are highly encouraged and will go directly to the participating artists.

For many local artists the coronavirus has made their work more difficult but ‘Outside Looking In’ artist Jeremy Wineberg said it’s not all bad.

“I’ve been using that time to draw and try to process things and this particular opportunity sort of fit in nicely with that because it was a chance to make some new work and to be able to react to some of the things that were going on,” Wineberg said.

The exhibition is also an opportunity to honor essential workers said former teacher and “Outside Looking In’ artist Cynthia Hoffman.

To that end Hoffman created an installation featuring the names and professions of local workers–alongside their handprints–featuring not just those in health care but bus drivers, bakers, and more.

“The thing that I’m most happy about here is that these are their actual handprints,” she said. “It’s not like it’s a random handprint you know that I just used artistically. It actually is their handprint so I think they’ll have a lot of pride.”

Organizers said the exhibition is a different experience both in the day and night–with projections and glow in the dark fixtures–they encourage people to make two trips if possible.

‘Outside Looking In’ will continue through to May 31st between the hours of 6 a.m. and 11:30 p.m.

