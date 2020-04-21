Garver Feed Mill creates drive-thru art exhibition

Garver Feed Mill is raising donations for the artists

As a way to provide a safe activity for Madisonians, Garver Feed Mill is creating a visual art exhibition in its windows featuring more than a dozen local artists.

“Outside Looking In: A Drive-Thru Exhibition” was developed for distance-viewing in mind, a release says. All work can be seen by car or bike. Guests can drive around to take in the art.

Garver Feed Mill is raising donations for the artists to pay for their time and materials. Any funds raised beyond the $1,500 goal will be used to establish an artist relief fund.

The pieces by each artist are different with painting, new media and sculpture mediums used. Most of the work will be visible at night and during the day. There will be some variation in viewing experience with glow-in-the-dark and backlit paintings.

The project launches Saturday from 7:30-9 p.m. with a digital opening reception on Facebook and Instagram. Throughout the exhibition, there will be digital artist talks, curator tours and performances.

Curbside pickup from Ian’s Pizza, Ledger Coffee Roasters and Surya Cafe is available when visiting the exhibition.

Featured artists include Aaron Granat, Actual Size Artworks, Adriana Barrios, Amanda Crary Gallas, Cynthia Hoffman, Elyse Clouthier, Helen Lee, Ingrid Kallick, Jenie Gao, Jeremy Nealis, Jeremy Wineberg, Kayla Story, Kyle Herrera, Leo Salazar, Sara Meredith and TetraPAKMAN.

You can donate to the exhibition here.

