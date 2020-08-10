Garver Feed Mill announces patio series

garv-er-ing/gaRV(e)riNG/: “A socially-responsible gathering where a limited number of people partake in refreshing beverages, delicious food, and the arts in a safe, clean and touchless environment.”

If you want to get a real sense of the word “garvering,” that Merriam-Webster Dictionary on the shelf won’t be much help. But if you hop online and make a reservation, you and up to five pals can head to the Garver Feed Mill Patio to experience one for yourself.

Under normal circumstances, the patio hosts pop-ups. However, public health guidelines have forced the vendors at 3241 Garver Green to change pace this summer. The usual wedding bells and indoor event buzz have ceased, but patrons have been moved outdoors to enjoy their culinary options on the massive veranda.

“The patio was never meant to be a home for avant-garde jazz and craft bars, but merely have a bar and seating for feed mill visitors,” says Bethany Jurewicz, Garver’s director of public programming and community outreach. “[But] once we were adapting every single part of our business, it felt like we should just keep going and find a way to bring arts and entertainment to our outdoor restaurant as well.”

So now Garver-goers can sip a Strawberry Basil Irish Sour while assembling a mini-craft a la Revel Craft Bar. Not your thing? Jazz Night pairs well with a Toronto on the Spritz and a loaded charcuterie plate — or really anything on the Patio’s diverse menu of cocktails, brunch and heartier fare.

The Patio wasn’t set up to host any programs this year, according to Jurewicz, but a desire to continue supporting the local arts scene urged staff to make some adjustments.

“It is incredibly rewarding to provide a safe venue for artists, entertainers and other businesses,” Jurewicz says. “The trouble is, paying artists what they deserve is even less sustainable in COVID times.”

This commitment to properly compensate the craftspeople of Dane County may explain some of the cover charges associated with making garvering reservations. The days of free programming on the patio are over, at least for the time being. By sharing their space and offering paid opportunities to the musicians and artists, the Garver Feed Mill is trying to sustain as many people and organizations as possible.

Their safe outdoor space is perfect for six-feet-apart tabling. And partnerships with tenants like Ian’s Pizza and Perennial Yoga banded together to establish a lineup of in-person, and a few virtual, garverings.

Positive reviews can attest to the strict social distancing guidelines being implemented on the patio, as masks are required (wbhen patrons aren’t eating) and capacity is limited. To ensure you will get a chance to grab a brew or bite during a specific garvering, make a reservation online.

“Garver spaces had previously been a bit of a free-for-all, we wanted to be clear that guests should not expect past experiences or even a typical bar or restaurant experience on the Garver Patio,” says Jurewicz. “We thought COVID brought new meaning to the term ‘socially-responsible,’ a more literal meaning perhaps, to socialize responsibly.”

Garver Feed Mill Patio Series Lineup

Thursday, Aug. 13 Crafternoon with Revel Craft Bar, 4 p.m to 7 p.m., free entry

Crafternoon with Revel Craft Bar, 4 p.m to 7 p.m., free entry Friday, Aug. 14 Jazz Night with Bluestem, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., $15

Jazz Night with Bluestem, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., $15 Sunday, Aug. 16 90’s Brunch, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., free entry

90’s Brunch, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., free entry Thursday, Aug. 20 Crafternoon with Revel Craft Bar, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., free entry

Crafternoon with Revel Craft Bar, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., free entry Saturday, Aug.t 22 Bluegrass Brunch, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., $5

Bluegrass Brunch, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., $5 Sunday, Aug. 23 Live from the Garver Patio, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., $10. This event is live streamed from the patio for at home enjoyment.

Live from the Garver Patio, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., $10. This event is live streamed from the patio for at home enjoyment. Thursday, Aug. 27 Crafternoon with Revel Craft Bar, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., free entry

Crafternoon with Revel Craft Bar, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., free entry Thursday, Aug. 27 Elevating Classic Cocktails Class with Stateline Distillery, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., $75

Elevating Classic Cocktails Class with Stateline Distillery, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., $75 Saturday, August 29 Brazilian Happy Hour, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., free entry

Brazilian Happy Hour, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., free entry Thursday, Sept. 3 Crafternoon with Revel Craft Bar, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., free entry

Crafternoon with Revel Craft Bar, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., free entry Saturday, Sept. 5 Live from the Garver Patio, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., $10. This event is live streamed from the patio for at home enjoyment.

Live from the Garver Patio, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., $10. This event is live streamed from the patio for at home enjoyment. Sunday, Sept. 6 Live from the Garver Patio, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., $10. This event is live streamed from the patio for at home enjoyment.

Live from the Garver Patio, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., $10. This event is live streamed from the patio for at home enjoyment. Thursday, Sept.r 10 Kombucha Cocktail Class with Ness’Alla, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., $75

Kombucha Cocktail Class with Ness’Alla, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., $75 Friday, Sept. 11 Happy Hour with Josh Cohen, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., free entry

Happy Hour with Josh Cohen, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., free entry Saturday, Sept. 12 Live from the Garver Patio, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., $10 This event is live streamed from the patio for at home enjoyment.

Live from the Garver Patio, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., $10 This event is live streamed from the patio for at home enjoyment. Sunday, Sept. 13 Live from the Garver Patio, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., $10. This event is live streamed from the patio for at home enjoyment.

Live from the Garver Patio, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., $10. This event is live streamed from the patio for at home enjoyment. Thursday, Sept. 17 Elevating Classic Cocktails Class with Stateline Distillery, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., $75

Elevating Classic Cocktails Class with Stateline Distillery, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., $75 Friday, Sept. 18 HOOT & Hollers Happy Hour, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., free entry

HOOT & Hollers Happy Hour, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., free entry Saturday, Sept. 26 Live from the Garver Patio, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., $10. This event is live streamed from the patio for at home enjoyment.

Live from the Garver Patio, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., $10. This event is live streamed from the patio for at home enjoyment. Sunday, Sept. 27 Live from the Garver Patio, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., $10. This event is live streamed from the patio for at home enjoyment.

Sam Jones is an editorial intern at Madison Magazine and the magazine is a media sponsor for the Garver Feed Mill Patio Series.

