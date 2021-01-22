Garret John Georgeson

Site staff by Site staff

Garret John Georgeson passed away unexpectedly at the age of 21 on January 16, 2021.

Garret was born on January 18, 1999 in Mauston, WI to Daniel and Melissa Georgeson. Garret was the oldest of 10 children. He graduated from Mauston High School in 2017. Garret went straight into the workforce after graduation. He worked at Wisconsin Dells Park and Recreation and Under Armour in Wisconsin Dells. He was employed at Vacationland Vendors in Wisconsin Dells at the time of his passing.

He is survived by his parents Daniel and Melissa Georgeson of Mauston, WI; 9 siblings including 8 sisters, Kelsey, Jessa, Lacey, Shelby, Grace, Mara, Riley, Eleanor and 1 brother Henry; maternal grandparents Gary and Connie Faul of Baraboo, WI; paternal grandmother Susan Georgeson of New Lisbon, WI; many aunts and uncles, cousins, great-aunts, great-uncles and extended family and close friends. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather James Georgeson of New Lisbon.

Due to COVID restrictions, an outdoor celebration of life will be planned this spring.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.