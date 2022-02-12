Garden and Landscape Expo kicks off Friday at Alliant Energy Center

MADISON, Wis. — Looking for a bit of spring this weekend? PBS Wisconsin’s annual Garden and Landscape Expo kicked off Friday at the Alliant Energy Center.

This year’s event features the newest innovations in gardening and landscaping, with information and advice spread among lush green plants, colorful flowers, vibrant designs of spring and delicious bounties from home gardens and Wisconsin farms.

The event features hundreds of vendors as well as more than 100 educational seminars.

“It looks like we have a great turnout. People are coming back to support the event,” Ben Futa, the host of “Let’s Grow Stuff” on PBS Wisconsin, said. “Of course, we have so many new gardeners who came to it during COVID, so we’re excited to welcome all these new gardeners to the event and show them what it’s all about.”

