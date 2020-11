Gard compares recruiting in 2020 to online dating

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley



MADISON, Wis – There’s a new age in recruiting for college basketball coaches and it’s all virtual.

Normally coaches can go watch their potential prospects in person and meet them and their parents, that’s not the case in 2020. Wisconsin head men’s basketball coach Greg Gard has had to adapt his style to “zoom recruiting”.

And he compares it to online dating.