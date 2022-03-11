Garage fire quickly put out by sprinkler, MFD says

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — Madison fire officials say an east side man is safe after an automatic sprinkler quickly detected a garage fire.

Firefighters were sent to the 6000 block of Driscoll Drive just after noon on Thursday for an active fire alarm.

When they got there, they noticed water leaking out of the home’s garage. The person living there greeted firefighters and said he was awakened by the fire alarm and could smell smoke, but could not find any fire inside his apartment. He did, however, find the garage filled with smoke.

Firefighters from Engine 13 went into the garage and found a sprinkler still spreading water on a bag of trash that had been extinguished. When they looked closer, they found a bucket of cigarette butts near the trash bag.

The fire department credits the sprinkler with containing the fire damage to the bag of trash and a bicycle that was nearby.

Firefighters were able to turn off the sprinkler and ventilate the garage and apartment to clear the smoke. The person living in the apartment was not displaced by the fire.

