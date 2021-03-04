Garage fire on Madison’s east side causes $25K in damage

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — An accidental garage fire on Madison’s east side caused roughly $25,000 in damage Wednesday morning.

Firefighters with the Madison Fire Department responded to the 3500 block of Portage Road shortly after 10:30 a.m.

When they arrived, crews found light smoke coming from the back of a detached garage. Crews were able to locate and extinguish the fire quickly.

Officials said some shelves and other object caught fire, but the structure of the garage and the nearby home were unaffected.

