Garage fire causes estimated $40,000 in damage

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — No occupants were displaced or injured in a garage fire Friday around 11: 40 p.m. on the 4200 block of Jerome Street.

According to a release, fire was showing from the detached garage when firefighters arrived. The crew began an aggressive fire attack from the side service door.

Crews continued to fight the fire through a pair of windows. The fire investigation team examined the scene and estimated that the fire caused $40,000 in damage.

The fire was considered accidental. The release said not exact cause was determined.



COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.