Gap between state, county orders creates confusion and frustration for Rock County business owners

BELOIT, Wis. – Roughly five hours after the state’s Safer at Home order was overturned by the Wisconsin Supreme Court, Rock County Public Health announced it would be creating an ordinance of its own.

During those five hours, the Tavern League of Wisconsin told restaurants they could open immediately. Many eager bars and restaurants welcomed their in-person customers in nearly eight weeks.

“It was pretty amazing,” said Jeni Diehl, owner of Coach’s Bar and Grill in Beloit. “We just felt like we were back to normal a little bit.”

Diehl says those in the restaurant practiced social distancing, while bar staff made sure to properly disinfect surfaces. Yet around 11 p.m. Wednesday night, the bar had to close to customers for the second time in three months.

“The playing field is not necessarily fair for everybody,” Diehl said. “If you’re a big box store, you can have hundreds of people in your business. If you’re a little guy, you can’t have 20.”

The Rock County ordinance mirrors the rules and restrictions set out in the state’s original plan and is set to run through May 26. Diehl says as a bar owner, those rules have come with mixed emotions as of late.

“There’s just such an extreme from one side to the other,” she said. “There’s people that say we should be open. It’s our constitutional right to work and you shouldn’t be able to tell us not to work. Then there’s the other side of the extreme that says everyone should be hunkered down and you shouldn’t leave your house for anything. (In the middle) there’s just a whole bunch of gray.”

WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes says she acknowledges the difficult road bars and restaurants have had to navigate.

“We’ve done a tremendous job of flattening the curve. Our small businesses have taken it on the chin during that process,” Hughes said.

Still, Hughes says it’s important that if and when bars, restaurants and other eating establishments are given the chance to open, they follow the precautions laid out in the WEDC recommendations.

“For me, from the perspective of the Wisconsin economy, I’m very concerned about second, third, fourth waves of the virus,” Hughes said.

Diehl says the Wednesday’s temporary opening has only created more confusion, and frustration, regarding when a permanent reopening can happen.

“I feel like the government is treating us as if we’re not smart enough to be responsible, wash our hands, social distance, clean things and safely run our businesses,” Diehl said.

